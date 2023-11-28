WMO, UN, NiMeT urge immediate action on climate change in Nigeria, globally

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations (UN), and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT) have called for a concerted effort from both government bodies and citizens to mitigate the adverse effects of global warming and environmental degradation.

This call comes in response to the alarming rise in extreme weather events and their devastating impact on communities, ecosystems, and economies.

They made the disclosure at a workshop for journalists on climate change pre-COP28 held, Monday in Abuja.

According to them, Nigeria, like many other countries, has experienced a surge in climate-related disasters such as floods, droughts, and heatwaves, which have resulted in substantial loss of lives, destruction of infrastructure, and agricultural losses.

On his part, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Representatives for North, Central and West Africa, Bernard Edward Gomez said the impacts of climate change are no longer distant threats.

“The impacts of climate change are no longer distant threats; they are unfolding before our very eyes, affecting every corner of the globe and Nigeria is not an exception. We are witnessing unprecedented heavy rainfall events leading to devastating floods, and rising sea levels threatening coastal communities.

“These impacts are not just environmental; they are profoundly social, economic, and political, exacerbating existing inequalities and threatening the stability of nations”, he said.

Stressing the role of journalism in addressing climate change, he said: “As the Fourth Estate of the realm, journalists have a critical responsibility to inform the public about the realities of climate change. By shedding light on the complex issues surrounding climate change, journalists empower individuals, communities, and policymakers to make informed decisions and to act.”

On the part of the United Nations, the UN’s Information Centre (UNIC) resident coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale said 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record.

Schmale highlighted the severe impact of climate change in Nigeria, citing last year’s staggering statistics of flooding-related casualties and destruction.

Schmale emphasized the responsibility of the media to report facts, explain the science, and outline the consequences of climate change for Nigerians.

“As journalists, you will have noticed the continuous stream of headlines about record-breaking temperatures this year. The hottest ever July, August, September, and October were all in 2023.

“In July, for four days in a row, the planet reached its hottest day ever recorded. According to preliminary estimates, another record was set just ten days ago on November 17th when the global average surface temperature was more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time. 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record!

“In the North, desertification is causing the loss of arable land in 15 states. In the Middle Belt, gully erosion and flooding are forcing people from their ancestral homes. In the South, seasonal and flash flooding are destroying lives and livelihoods.

“Last year alone in Nigeria, flooding killed at least 662 people, injured 3,174, displaced about 2.5 million, and destroyed 200,000 homes.”

On his part, NiMet’s Director General, DG, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, added a social justice perspective, highlighting the vulnerability of third-world countries contributing minimally to global emissions.

He stressed the need for localized solutions based on local evidence of climate change.