WMO raises alarm over increase in greenhouse gas concentrations

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a worrisome development, greenhouse gas concentrations have reached new heights, reaffirming concerns about the escalating threat of global warming.

This was however disclosed in a statement signed by the Communications Assistant, World Meteorological Organization, WMO, during the week.

Vanguard reports that the increasing greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere paint a bleak picture for the future of our planet.

The statement reads in part: “The abundance of heat-trapping greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere once again reached a new record last year and there is no end in sight to the rising trend, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

“Global averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2), the most important greenhouse gas, in 2022 were a full 50% above the pre-industrial era for the first time. They continued to grow in 2023.

“The rate of growth in CO2 concentrations was slightly lower than the previous year and the average for the decade, according to WMO’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin. But it said this was most likely due to natural, short-term variations in the carbon cycle and that new emissions as a result of industrial activities continued to rise.

“Methane concentrations also grew, and levels of nitrous oxide, the third main gas, saw the highest year-on-year increase on record from 2021 to 2022, according to the Greenhouse Bulletin, which is published to inform the United Nations Climate Change negotiations, or COP28, in Dubai.”