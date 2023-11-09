Wizkid’s Biography: Net Worth, Age, Music Career (2023)

Popularly known as Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun on July 16, 1990, in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria, has emerged as one of the most influential figures in contemporary African music.

With a career spanning over a decade, Wizkid, also known as Starboy, has not only revolutionised the Nigerian music industry but has also left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

This article delves into the life and career of Wizkid, tracing his journey from a young talent in Lagos to an international superstar.

Wizkid’s Early Years

Wizkid’s passion for music was evident from a young age. Raised in a large family, he found solace in singing and performing.

In his formative years, he formed a group called the “Glorious Five” with childhood friends. This foundation laid the groundwork for what would become an eminent career.

In 2009, Wizkid’s rise began with the release of his debut single, “Holla at Your Boy.” This catchy track quickly gained traction, showcasing Wizkid’s unique blend of Afrobeats, reggae, and pop influences.

It was a precursor to his debut album, “Superstar,” released in 2011. The album was a game-changer that solidified Wizkid’s position as an innovator of what we now call Afro-Pop in the Nigerian music scene.

Global Collaborations and International Recognition

Wizkid’s talent caught the attention of the global music industry. His collaboration with Drake on the chart-topping hit “One Dance” in 2016 catapulted him onto the international stage, solidifying his status as a global phenomenon.

Further collaborations with artists like Beyoncé, Skepta, Major Lazer, and more followed suit, illustrating Wizkid’s ability to integrate his sound with diverse musical styles easily.

Here are some of Wizkid’s standout collaborations

For You” (featuring Akon) 2014

“One Dance” (featuring Drake) 2016

“Come Closer” (featuring Drake) 2017

“Brown Skin Girl (Featuring Beyonce) 2019

“Ginger” (featuring Burna Boy) 2020

Awards and Accolades: Celebrating Excellence

Wizkid’s contributions to the music industry have not gone unnoticed. He boasts an impressive array of awards, including multiple MOBO Awards, BET Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and the crowning achievement of a Grammy Award for his work on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.”

Endorsement Deals

Over the years, Wizkid has become one of the few artists who has landed mind-blowing deals from popular brands all over the world. Some of those brands include Nike, Puma, Pepsi, MTN, GLO, Guinness, and Dolce and Gabbana, among others.

In November 2023, Wizkid indicated an intention to take a break from music to consider a career in sports. If Wizkid, a prominent figure, decides to consider a career in sports, there is no telling what will come out of it.

One thing for sure, however, is that he would become a coveted figure for both Nigerian and international betting companies. His stature would undoubtedly attract betting sites in Nigeria to seek potential partnerships and endorsement, envisioning him as a valuable ambassador.

Here are some of Wizkid’s endorsement deals:

Pepsi – Worth $350,000

MTN – Worth $115,000

GLO – Worth $328,000

Puma – Worth $1 million

UBA – Worth $3 Million

Dolce and Gabbana – Worth $10,000

Current Net worth

According to Forbes, Wizkid was declared the Forbes richest musician in Nigeria, with a net worth of $30 million in 2023.

While some reports claim he is worth $20 million, others insist he is worth over $35 million. His actual net worth is not disclosed, as the singer leads a private life.

Here are a few of his cars and their worth.

Wizkid Car Collections:

Lamborghini Urus (₦80 Million)

Porsche Panamera (₦60 Million)

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG (₦58 Million)

BMW X6 Crossover (₦9 Million)

Personal Life and Family

Despite his global fame, Wizkid remains guarded about his personal life. He is a dedicated father to his four children, Boluwatife, Ayo, Zion and the last with an undisclosed name. The children were born in 2011, 2016, 2017, and 2022.

In London on August 18, 2023, Wizkid experienced the loss of his mother. The Afrobeat sensation expressed the profound pain he felt, calling it the deepest pain he had ever felt.

Wizkid strives to balance his public persona and role as a family man. This privacy is a testament to Wizkid’s commitment to protecting his loved ones while navigating the demands of stardom.

The Artistry of Wizkid: Style and Influence

One of Wizkid’s defining features is his distinctive vocal style, characterised by smooth melodies and evocative lyrics. His ability to infuse traditional African sounds with contemporary beats showcases his versatility and innovation. Wizkid’s influence extends beyond the music itself, he embodies the evolving African identity, blending cultural heritage with modernity in his music and public persona.

Summary

Wizkid’s remarkable journey from a young talent in Surulere to an international music icon is evidence of his unwavering passion, talent, and innovative spirit. His music has not only entertained millions but has also helped reshape the global perception of African music. As Wizkid continues to break boundaries and inspire a new generation of artists, his legacy will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.