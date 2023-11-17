Wives battered 340 husbands to pulp In 1yr —Lagos govt

….Commences monitoring of safeguarding, child protection implementation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government said it has recorded no fewer than 340 cases of wives beating their husbands to submission, in the last year.

Executive Secretary, of Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made the disclosure in a quarterly report of the agency.

She said the incidence of reports of domestic violence from males also increased in the last year.

Vivour-Adeniyi disclosed that 340 male reported cases of domestic violence perpetrated against them by their wives between September 2022 and July 2023.

She expressed worries over the trend, saying the agency “Is currently handling the cases with the aim to find amicable resolution.”

Commences monitoring of safeguarding, child protection implementaton

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government, through the Joint Task Force on Implementation of the Executive Order on Safeguarding and Child Protection has commenced monitoring and assessment across the six education districts in the state.

Members of the Joint Task Force comprise of top level representatives of Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State Safety Commission, State Universal Basic Education Board,

Child Protection Network and Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

According to Vivour-Adeniyi, the monitoring exercise which began on October 31, 2023, at the Lagos City College, Sabo-Yaba, has so far engaged over 200 schools in Education Districts 4 and 5, while over 90 schools have been visited to ascertain and measure compliance in those districts.

“On-the-spot assessments were conducted at the schools to confirm the practical implementation of the policy and identify strengths and areas for improvement.

“The aim of the monitoring exercise is to ascertain the level of adoption and implementation of the Executive Order across all six education districts in Lagos State,” Vivour-Adeniyi.

On the engagement, representative of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mr. Kamaldeen Akodu, elaborated the need for schools to put precautionary measures in place to ensure a safe learning environment.

Similarly, representative of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr. Jubril Yakub informed school administrators of the essence of the exercise, highlighting the fact that it is not punitive in nature rather corrective.