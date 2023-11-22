Withhold your assent till proper engagement with workers – Labour tells Otu

Governor Bassey Otu

..don’t impose unacceptable policies on Cross-Riverians

…without worker’s consent, no Kobo can be deducted from their salaries

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Organised Labour in Cross River state comprising NLC, TUC and Joint Negotiate Council, JNC has urged Governor Bassey Otu not to assent to the Contribution Pension Scheme Bill ( CPS) which was passed by the House of Assembly waiting for his assent.

They made the call on Wednesday in a communique jointly signed by all three Chairman of NLC, TUC and JNC, Com Gregory Olayi, Com Monday Ogbodum and Com Akan Raymond respectively.

Vanguard reports that the Communique was issued by Labour on the purported passage of the CPS bill to law after a meeting on Tuesday.

“We were informed that the said Bill was passed by the House in an ungodly hour between 6 pm-7 pm, even when the House was on recess and the Parliamentary staff on strike.

Despite the Hon. Speaker’s promise to Labour that the bill would not be passed without proper engagement of Labour and Stakeholders by the Congress noted that it was unfortunate that neither the Government nor the Cross River State House of Assembly was considered a relevant stakeholder in this very important and contentions issue of Contributory Pension Scheme.

“However, after an exhaustive deliberation by Congress; it was agreed that the Organized labour call on His Excellency, Sén. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, the Governor, whose “Mantra” of government is People’s First, to WITHHOLD HIS ASSENT on the Law pending a proper engagement to enable Labour and Workers to understand the benefits of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“That Government should carry out comprehensive analysis and the financial obligation and involvement of Government such as accrued rights for the period of service of civil/public servant in the defined pension scheme before migration to the CPS scheme

“The government should not impose improper, unwelcomed and unacceptable policies on Cross Riveriansif truly the government mantra is Peoples’ first.

“That Labour relies on the provisions of Section 5( 2) of the Labour Act Cap L1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, which provides for the consent of employees before any deduction is effected in the salaries,” they stated.

They further added that they believe that the government will do the needful by engaging with Labour/stakeholders on this important issue before any other action is taken on the bill to avoid industrial crises.