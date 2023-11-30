Winning election not only by votes – Kano Rep Ado Doguwa

Former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa said winning an election is not limited by the number of votes cast but by following the rules of the game.

Doguwa stated this in an interview on Channels Television.

The lawmaker comment comes as a reaction to the ongoing controversies surrounding the 2023 elections in Kano State.

According to him, elections in a democratic setting like Nigeria are always about rules and regulations, and contesting an election under these rules is what makes it free and fair.

He said, “For me when you ask me about what is going on in Kano, the going on is usual, Kano has always been progressive, proactive state in terms politics and ideology.

“When it comes to issues of this nature, controversies are always the landmark of our own kind of politics, and everyone is entitled to his own opinion.

“What our people may fail to understand or some of our people are lacking in understanding is that elections, especially in democratic settings like the one we are operating in Nigeria, are always about the rules of the game, not just about winning an election.

“Winning an election can be contesting to win an election under the laid-down rules and regulations as provided in the electoral act and in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is also part of what you must abide by to win a free and fair election.

“A free and fair election is not only about counting ballots alone, more or less, even when the votes were counted, yet there were some votes that were said to be illegal votes.

“So you must accept the fact that yes, what we obtain in our own kind of politics and democracy and even beyond Nigeria is about following the rules of the game.”