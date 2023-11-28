Winners emerge in 2023 ESGN schools’ essay competition

By Sola Ogundipe

Winners have emerged from the 2023 essay competition for secondary schools category organised by the Endometriosis Support Group, Nigeria, ESGN.

The annual competition, which is in its 7th year, was contested by a total of 94 participants drawn from the South West and South East regions of the country and the FCT.

This year’s topic was titled “Impact of Endometriosis on National Productivity.”

In the 1st position was Bolorunduro Oluwadarasimi of All Saints’ College, Ibadan, who received N50,000, even though she won a desktop computer with UPS for her school.

The position of 1st runner-up was shared by Leila Eneche, who attends Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, and Opara Nmesoma Success, a student at Anglican Comprehensive High School, Ipaja, Lagos. Both were rewarded with N30,000 each.

Egbejule Sharon Sisanmi, a student of Anglican Comprehensive High School in Ipaja, Lagos, who emerged as the 2nd runner-up, went home with N20,000.

All the winners expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the annual essay competition. They were automatically inducted as Endo Ambassadors, advocating for the cause of endometriosis awareness and enlightenment among their peers and the public.

Endometriosis is an incurable disorder that manifests with pain, menstrual irregularities and, quite often, infertility among women of reproductive age.

The ESGN Secondary Schools Essay Competition is a platform specially developed to create awareness about endometriosis among senior secondary school students and adolescents generally.

It also aims to promote creative writing while encouraging research for knowledge on endometriosis.

In the view of the ESGN Patron and Medical Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, the quality of the students’ writeups was quite high.

“This year’s competition was very good, and I’m satisfied with the outcome. I have no doubt that the competition has come to stay.”