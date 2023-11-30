Winners emerge in 2023 Corona inter-school quiz competition

Three schools, Corona School Lekki, Corona School Victoria Island and Corona School Ikoyi have emerged overall winners in non-academic category, academic category and Minecraft category respectively in the Corona Interschool Annual Quiz |Competition held recently in Lagos.

The 2023/2024 edition of the yearly programme brought all branches of the primary arm of the school together in the highly competitive contest.

The competing schools demonstrated exceptional knowledge, teamwork, intelligence and great sportsmanship throughout the annual quiz competition. The competition has come to be recognized as a platform to showcase the incredible intellectual prowess of learners from various schools in the Corona Group of schools.

In her statement, the Director of Education, Mrs. Adetokunbo Matilukuro, commended the performance of all the children and stated the importance of hard work as students.

Success is achieved through hard work, resilience and diligence. These are very important values because through activities like the Interschool Quiz, the children are able to learn firsthand that success in any endeavour is not a product of chance but of preparation, hard work and the grace of God.”

Participants competed in several rounds of challenging quizzes covering a wide range of subjects like Music, Minecraft and specific co-curricular activities thereby fostering a healthy spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the pupils. The contest required the children to provide answers to complex questions which were delivered digitally to them.

The outstanding performance displayed by the students is a glowing testament to the commitment of both the students and the school’s teaching staff to quality education. The school acknowledged the parents and guardians for their unwavering support and encouragement which has continued to play a pivotal role to the success stories they continue to achieve with the learners.