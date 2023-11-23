Winners emerge at maiden CAPA Nigeria awards

It was an inspiring spectacle recently, at the maiden edition of the Culinary Arts Practitioners of Nigeria (CAPA) annual awards, held in Lagos, as 18 hospitality professionals bagged awards for their outstanding contributions to the Nigerian hospitality and culinary industry.

The award ceremony was the finale of a 3-day festival, which included a potluck and a workshop, in commemoration of the International Chefs Week, with the theme ‘Growing Great Chefs’.

According to the CAPA Nigeria President, Chef Rukayat, better known as Chef Giggles, the awards were decided by a college of voters consisting of culinary experts, while nominations were conducted by a separate jury of experts and enthusiasts alike.

She noted that the awards would help foster a sense of community for the professionals. “It is important for members to know that they are valued and can be celebrated. We are the biggest culinary association in Nigeria, and it is very important for us to ensure that we are seen locally and globally. There is no platform here in Nigeria that honour chefs or culinary enthusiasts the way we have done.”

The awardees include Chef Tucker, Private Chef of the Year; Chef Muse, Culinary Author of the Year; Home of Tasty Meals, Food Vendor of the Year; Chef Ehis, Canape Chef of the Year; Nouvelle Cuisine, Chef of the Year; Liquid by Zen, Mixologist of the Year; Chef Moyo, Afro Fusion Chef of the Year; Iru Cream by Chef Britty, Most Controversial Recipe of the Year, and The Food Studio, Food Photographer of the Year.

Others are Chef Dee, Best Food Content Creator of the Year; Woodscope, Culinary Support of the Year; Chef Croffie, Head Chef of the Year; Chef Cupid, Pastry Chef of the Year; Chef Seyitan, Most Promising Young Chef of the Year; Opeyemi Famakin, Food Critic of the Year; Chef Roux, Culinary Instruction of the Year; La Taverna, Best Restaurant of the Year; and Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Food Blogger of the Year.

Expressing his delight, the recipient of the Mixologist of the Year award, Jeremiah George said, “I really don’t have the words to adequately describe how I feel but a blanket word I’d use is “Gratitude”. I feel so honored to have been considered good enough to be nominated and even more elated to have won.”

Another award recipient, Chef Croffie, the Head Chef of the Year, thanked the organizers for the recognition, adding that the initiative was timely to help motivate individuals in the culinary space and a personal “reminder of the endless possibilities that the culinary world offers.”