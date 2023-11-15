Winner of Chima Victor Award for Junior creative artists emerges

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Junior edition of the maiden Chima Victor Award for Budding Artists took place at Dansol High School, Ikeja, recently.

At the end of the competition, Miss Ayomide Omobolanle Akanji emerged as the overall best student in Creative Arts as well as overall best student in JSS 3 in the 2022/23 academic session.

Recall that the senior category of the award was won by Miss Pearl Evans-Akere on July 15, 2023.

Committed to discovering more talents early in life, the Chima Victor Foundation for Budding Artists is planning to collaborate with the management of Dansol High School, Ikeja, to start an arts exhibition of works by budding/aspiring artists during the next Talent Hunt programme taking place next year.