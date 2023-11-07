Willard joins Mr Eazi for strategic partnership in African music innovation in Lagos

By Ayo Onikoyi

Mr Eazi, the widely acclaimed music artist and successful entrepreneur, has recently arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, along with his esteemed business partner, Willard Ahdritz, the renowned Founder and Chairman of Kobalt Music.

Kobalt Music is a platform for songwriters and publishers. Under Ahdritz’s leadership, Kobalt became a top global music publisher with 20 Grammy wins, 12 #1 hit songs, and ASCAP’s Pop Publisher Award in 2020. Kobalt’s music publishing business represents over 700,000 songs with renowned songwriters such as Dave Grohl, Enrique Iglesias, Lorde, Zayn Malik, Marshmello, Max Martin, Paul McCartney, Ozuna, Elvis Presley, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, and more. In 2021, AWAL and Kobalt Neighbouring Rights were sold to Sony Music for USD 430 million. Ahdritz also served as the Chief Investment Officer and General Partner of Kobalt Capital, overseeing successful fund sales to Hipgnosis and a consortium led by KKR. Ahdritz received the 2020 Music Biz Innovator Award and is involved with the Norrsken Foundation’s Norrsken22 Africa Tech Growth Fund.

Willard Ahdritz and Mr Eazi have extended their business relationship beyond Kobalt’s partnership with emPawa Music Publishing. They recently made investments through their respective funds (Zagadat Capital & Kobalt Capital) in the seven-figure funding round of Un:hurd, an innovative artist marketing platform that aims to revolutionize how artists promote their work and engage with their audience. Last year, Ahdritz was named as an investor in a separate $200 million fund established to support tech startups in Africa.

During their stay in the vibrant city of Lagos, Mr Eazi and Willard Ahdritz had a busy itinerary, filled with numerous social engagements and meetings. The highlight was the emPawa Fireside program, where they interacted with influential music producers, visionary entrepreneurs, and esteemed leaders in the industry.

This visit comes shortly after the release of Mr Eazi’s album titled ‘The Evil Genius’, which combines music and art. The album features collaborations with Angelique Kidjo, Joeboy, Soweto Gospel Choir, and others.

Following their enriching experiences in Lagos, Mr Eazi and Willard Ahdritz will embark on their next journey to Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda. There, they are eagerly anticipated to deliver an insightful session at Norrsken Africa Week, a prestigious event hosted by the Norrsken Foundation. This gathering brings together top-tier investors, aspiring startups, and key players in the industry, all united by a common goal of fostering African entrepreneurship and driving innovation within the thriving tech and startup ecosystem of the continent.

This momentous visit serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Mr Eazi and Willard Ahdritz in nurturing growth and fostering innovation within the African music industry. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as they continue their remarkable endeavours.