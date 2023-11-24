Wike vs Fubara: No sane governor will inflict economic damage in his state – UNYF

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has defended Governor Siminalayi Fubara against allegations of involvement in the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly, stating ‘no sane governor will inflict economic damage in his state.’

During a media chat on Friday, Wike accused Fubara of being ungrateful and insinuated that the burning of the Rivers State Assembly might be connected to the sitting governor, following a reported plot by some lawmakers to impeach him.

In a prompt reaction, Mayowa Ajibade, Director of Media and Publicity for the UNYF, stated, “We strongly condemn these accusations. We urge Governor Fubara to seek legal redress, as Governor Wike’s immunity expired on 29th May 2023

The UNYF also expressed deep concern over the current state of security in Nigeria, citing an increase in reports of missing persons, robberies, and kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They attribute these issues to administrative failure in managing the affairs of the nation’s capital.

“The negative trend wouldn’t have been there if the individual entrusted with the responsibility of the FCT focused on his duty instead of meddling in the affairs of Rivers State,” noted Ajibade.

In the same vein, the group has warned former Governor Wike not to use his close ties with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to influence security operatives and cause anarchy in Rivers State. .

The UNYF further urged security agencies to maintain neutrality and resist undue influence.

“We commend Governor Fubara for maintaining composure and dignity despite unwarranted provocation. This reflects his commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining peace in Rivers State,” Ajibade continued.

The group threatened to stage peaceful demonstrations in the FCT if Wike continues to interfere in the affairs of Rivers State.

“Our primary concern is the safety and security of all Nigerians. We call upon the former Governor and current Minister of FCT to shift focus towards ensuring the safety of the FCT,” the group stated.

The UNYF further pledged to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action to safeguard the interests of the Nigerian youth and the citizens of Rivers State.