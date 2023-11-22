Wike to commission road projects to mark Tinubu’s first anniversary

Wike

Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike has promised residents of the territory to commission several road projects by May next year to coincide with President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

The minister pledged on Wednesday when he inspected some ongoing road projects initiated upon his assumption of office.

He said; “It is part of our routine assignment to make sure that we supervise the projects so that it would be done to our satisfaction.

“Yesterday, we went to some roads and bridges, and today again we visited the Outer Southern Park area, which is being constructed by CGC, and the North N20, which is being constructed by Gilmour.

“When I came on board, these roads were abandoned and I had to invite the contractors, and then we sat down and agreed on the way of funding. It has been worked out very well and the contractors have assured us that these roads will be completed on time, and we believe that by the special grace of God, it is one of those projects earmarked for one year in office for Mr President. It is going to be a lot of road commissioning in Abuja”.

While commending the contractors for the quality of jobs done, Wike appealed to them to not lower standards, “because at the end of the day, we will still know, as they will still come back to repeat or make sure that things are done well”.

“For me, we have made funding arrangements. Mr. President has said severally that he doesn’t want to hear excuses, and he has given me that directive. With the money approved in the supplementary budget, we believe any moment from now we will receive funds which will be channelled to most of these projects. So we won’t hear complaints about no funding like they said last time. I am not going to embark on any project, where we know that there is no funding, it doesn’t make any sense. No project will be awarded where we know we have no funds, and even when there are funds, it is not enough, I will not embark on such a project so that we don’t need to suffer the people.

“I am pleased that the people are happy as they are satisfied with what we are doing with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is not magic, as it is a matter of commitment to satisfy my people. When you do the right thing, the people will jubilate. They have suffered, and they know. Looking at the roads being completed, economic activities will boom, and this is what the people want. It is not theories, it is being practical, let them see the action, they have lost hope, but by Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, hope is coming back to the people, and there is now confidence in government”.