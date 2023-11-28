Wike orders provision of infrastructure for Judges’ Village

Wike

Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike has ordered the immediate provision of infrastructure in the “Judges’ Village”, an area within the Katampe and Jabi Districts meant for accommodation of justices.

Wike gave the directive on Tuesday when he inspected the sites for the construction of residences for justices of the Federal High Court, FCT High Court and Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, in Katampe and Jabi areas.

According to him, the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA would provide the infrastructure in record time.

The minister also inspected the site where a building collapsed in Jabi in 2008, in which seven persons died and ordered the Department of Parks and Recreation to come up with a design that will be befitting of a world class memorial centre.

Noting that work will start immediately the FCT 2024 Statutory budget is passed Wike said: “In line with the directive of Mr President that we must make sure that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not mere talking but to bring back that lost hope of Nigerians to believe that things can be done right again.

“We went to Katampe hill where we are trying to provide accommodation for justices of the High Court, FCT High Court and justices of Court of Appeal Abuja division, it as the result that we went to see the sites and we found out that the infrastructure is yet to be provided.

“We have directed the FCDA to quickly see that they provide infrastructure in those areas so that we can start the residential buildings.

“In 2008, there was a collapsed building where seven people died, where the FCT Administration decided to make the place a memorial complex in remembrance of those who loss their lives.

“I asked the department of Parks and Recreation to come out with a proper design that will stand the test of time in a manner that people will remember those who loss their lives.

“We will start the work immediately when the FCT statutory budget of 2024 is passed, after the passage of the budget we will start the procurement process.

“This will make us to build a benefiting memorial centre that the world will see”.