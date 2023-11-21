Wike moves to complete VP’s residence by May

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has pledged his commitment to providing the required funds for the completion of the abandoned official residence of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Wike who inspected the long-abandoned project on Tuesday within the Three Arms Zone asked the contractor, to ensure its completion by May next year.

He said President Bola Tinubu had instructed him to complete all abandoned projects in the territory in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Awarded in 2010 at the cost of N7 billion, the project was virtually abandoned throughout the eight-year administration of the immediate past FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello.

However, Wike said although the contractor had said the contract sum has to be increased from N7 billion to N15 billion because of rising cost of materials, his Administration is determined to finish the project in record time.

He said; “I have come to see the project and we have told them (the contractor) that we will fund them very well before the end of the month so that they will be able to finish it”.

A representative of the company, Mr. Oliver Berger, commended the minister’s belief in the project and assured of timely completion of the project.

The minister who also inspected some ongoing road projects within the city, expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far.