Wike inspects National Church, Mosque, approves funds for maintenance

Wike

Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on Thursday inspected two national monuments – the National Mosque and the Christian Ecumenical Centre, with strict orders to release funds for the maintenance of both monuments.

Accompanied by top officials of the FCT Administration, Wike expressed satisfaction with work done at both the National Mosque and the Christian Centre, despite the initial stoppage of the work by contractors due to inadequate financing for additional works on the sites.

He said the Christian Centre had requested funds for Phase 2 of the renovation, noting however that if the FCT did not have the funds to complete the project, he would meet with President Bola Tinubu for more funds.

“Jobs were awarded for the maintenance of the two National Monuments, which are the Mosque and the Church, and the jobs stopped because there were additional works that ought to be done.

“I am satisfied with all I have seen today and I have approved that the money should be released to the contractors to complete the additional project.

“While the Christian Centre had requested for a Phase II, which I said that I would look at the cost if it is within what the Ministry of the FCT can build on its own, we would likely go ahead, but if it is what is above our threshold, we would have to go back to Mr President for approval”.

According to him, the maintenance of both religious centres is part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that the President is not against any religion, but is interested in inclusivity for all faiths.

“What this tells you is that, it is in line with the agenda of Mr. President which is the Renewed Hope agenda of running an inclusive government, not abandoning National Monuments like these, which is part of our pride. Look at what we saw at the mosque, see the landscaping, look at what we have seen here in the church and the landscaping.

“They are built for the city and that is why I have said that Mr. President is not anti any religion. He takes all religions as one because we are all one Nigeria. Of course, you should know that he gave me the approval to come and visit these places and take up what it requires to be done”, he explained.