WIC 2023: Stakeholders canvass social development in Nigeria, Diaspora

By Evelyn Usman

A group of Igbo leaders have called on the need to strengthen the goals of the Igbo Congress, geared towards social development in Nigeria and the diaspora.

Giving the assertion at the just concluded convention of the World Igbo Congress, WIC 2023 , at the Marriot Perimeter Centre, Atlanta Georgia, the new Chairman, Dr. Festus Okere, expressed the congress’ determination to build the future of the Igbos.

Okereke, an expert in human resources management, further reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the global Igbo community, both in the diaspora and at home, and promised to lead the Congress towards achieving success.

KEDU Corporation LLC, a private equity and project financing behemoth, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was central to the discourse at the WIC 2023 Convention, with its

primary areas of interest in investments and portfolio asset management in a variety of industries, such as automotive, construction, energy, agricultural exports, and financial services.

Former Senate Candidate for the Abia South Senatorial District in the 2023 General elections,Mr. Godswill Nwankwo, in his presentation at the event, highlighted unique chances for Igbo entrepreneurs, as we as expanded

worldwide opportunities to a diverse range of investors and company owners.

Nwankwo who also leads KEDU Corporation, expressed the company’s unwavering commitment to creating long-term value for stakeholders and the communities in which they operated.

Elucidating KEDU’s vision, the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Emmanuel Asonye, said , ” The vision is to be a leading global private equity and project finance firm, driving economic growth and promoting social development in the communities we serve.”

He further underscored the company’s mission: “empowering businesses to flourish through innovative financial solutions and strategic counsel, while upholding an unwavering dedication to ethical and responsible investments”.

The discussions at the WIC 2023 Convention ushered in a new era of forward-looking declarations, following calls for the unconditional release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by Nigeria’s Department of State Services DSS, alongside the resolute pursuit of positive socioeconomic prospects for Ndigbo, both in the diaspora and within their homeland.

Present at the occasion, were: The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe ; Vice Chairman of the Congress, Chigozie Onwukwe; it’s Secretary General, Sir Chris O’Gara; Assistant General Secretary, Dr. Humphrey Ihejirika; Hardy Ogene, Treasurer, and Chief Chuba Boniface Chibueze, Chief Whip, among others.