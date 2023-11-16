Why we cancelled 264 Nigerians’ visa — Saudi Arabia

•As Senate vows to investigate

By Dapo Akinrefon & John Alechenu

FOLLOWING the cancellation of Visa on Arrival of 264 Nigerians at Jeddah International airport, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, yesterday, explained that some of the affected passengers did not fulfill the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom.

This came as the Senate said it would investigate the cancellation of visa by the government of Saudi Arabia.

This came barely 24 hours after the House of Representatives and ministry of foreign affairs said they were doing same.

Recall that the Saudi government had on November 13, cancelled the visa of 264 Nigerians at Jeddah International airport but ensured 177 of them were returned to Nigeria by Air Peace.

But making the clarification, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja insisted that the procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.

The statement reads: “The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja would like to make a clarification about the media reports and Social Media releases concerning the deportation of Nigerian citizens at the point of entry into the Kingdom. The passengers who were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, didn’t fulfill the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.

“The Royal Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors. Furthermore, all passengers should review all the documents to determine their conformity with the conditions prior to departing from their countries to the Kingdom. This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.”

Senate to investigate visa cancellation

Meanwhile, the Senate said it will investigate the incident before reaching a conclusion.

Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, who spoke of the Senate’s plan to investigate the matter, said the Red chamber was concerned that such an incident could occur at a time Nigeria and the Kingdom were enjoying cordial diplomatic relations. “Adaramodu said: “We will investigate this incident. We will hear from the airline, Nigerians who were victims of this sad incident and our ministry of foriegn affairs to find out what happened before reaching a conclusion. ““To the best of our knowledge, there is no diplomatic dispute between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.“