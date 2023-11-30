Why we are bringing Street in The Mall to Ibadan – Seun BamBam

The CEO of the Nigerian lifestyle brand, YNorth/Timeteller, Seun BamBam has decided to create an atmosphere for healthy competition, fun, and trade, by bringing the highly successful event, street in the mall to Ibadan this December.

Speaking with Journalists at a parley, Seun said, “we are bringing the street in the mall to Ibadan, and this is coming on the heels of the fact that the Ilorin edition which was the debut edition was a huge success. The initiative was created by our company and we started it using our store in Ilorin.

The whole idea is to use the platform to create healthy competition amongst our youths, with the hypeman and DJ competition, whilst using it also to promote other businesses and our business as well as all the malls where we have our stores. So it is a win-win for everybody. The YNorth/Timeteller is one of those indigenous companies that care about the young demography and how they can become better. Our company has been at the forefront of promoting young people, even from the idea around our employment pattern. 90% of our staff across the country are below 27years of age, and this gives great efficiency to our operations”, he concluded.

The event is expected to come up on the 29th and 30th of December, 2023 at the Palms Mall, Ring Road, Ibadan, and it would feature a trade fair on both days and the competition and party on the second day. Winners of the competition will be going home with prizes worth 1million Naira, and the trade fair offers sellers the platform to meet buyers. It’s a win-win for everyone.