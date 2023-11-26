Why we adopted carrot and stick approach to end insecurity – Benue govt

Governor Hyacinth Alia

…starts sensitisation campaign

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State government said it has adopted the carrot-and-stick approach to end insecurity in the state following its determination to check all forms of criminality and social vices in parts of the state.

The government warned those engaged in cult-related activities, criminality, and forceful extortion of investors and property developers to desist and turn a new leaf as

it would not allow anyone or a group of persons to undermine the security of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Chief Joseph Har sounded the warning while addressing members of the Benue State Security outfits, including the Community Volunteer Guards, Livestock Guards, Vigilante group as well as the Hunters and Forest Security Services, before leading them on a show of force and sensitization in Makurdi town.

He said all measures had been put in place by the government to tackle insecurity and criminality in the state, warning that the resolve to seek peace was not a sign of weakness.

He said: “Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration is a government that loves peace but whoever breaks the law will face the wrath of the law because we cannot allow anybody to undermine the security of the state.”

Addressing Makurdi residents at the various communities the team visited, the Security Adviser explained that the sensitization was a carrot approach of the state government.

He stressed that “the security of lives and property is paramount to Governor Alia that is why we are appealing to our youths to shun all acts of violence, cultism, and forceful extortion known as ‘marching ground’ so as not to discourage investors from coming to our state.”

The Adviser who led the security outfits to the palace of the Traditional ruler of Makurdi, the Ter Makurdi, Chief Vincent Ahule, pointed out that the government had the support of traditional rulers in Makurdi to check the menace, and urged parents to warn their wards and children to refrain from all forms of social vices and criminality in the state.

Addressing the entourage, Chief Ahule represented by Chief Pius To, District Head of Iukyondu I-Sha said “We are happy with this initiative and wholeheartedly welcome it. Those carrying out these acts of criminality in our communities are a disgrace to us.

“Makurdi was not like this before and we are not happy with what is happening now. The cult-related activities are much against our beliefs. We believe that with this project, Makurdi and the entire state will enjoy peace again.”