Why Tinubu should implement viable economic policies — Ashimolowo

President Tinubu

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

THE Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centrsse, KICC, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to formulate and implement viable economic policies to facilitate national prosperity.

Ashimolowo, who is the Convener of the Christ Compassion to the Rural World, CCRW, said this at the end of the seven-day crusade held in Igbogbo, Lagos.

He said: “Governments, at all levels, should create a system that encourages industries to overproduce and then, the government can buy the excess to reduce prices of goods and give the excess bought to the poor in the country.

“In the US and the UK, there is what is called Food Mountain where the government buys excess and gives the excess to the poor people. The mid-term plan is to take away power from the overpowered selected few who we see in the pages of our newspapers and empower the small and medium enterprises, SMEs, which is the power of the country.

“The long-term goal is to create a system for entrepreneurs to access loans. I have businesses in Nigeria; it is not easy to operate because of the harassment by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service.”

On his part, the General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry, CEM, Accra in Ghana, Rev. Steve Mensah, urged clerics in Nigeria to channel their wealth into helping the masses, saying the church is about the people.

He said: “The crowd we saw during the seven days crusade only attests to the level of need in Nigeria.”