Why some parents eliminate children with developmental challenges – Lady Atinuke

By Esther Onyegbula

The founder, of Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Home Mrs Elsie Akerele, has revealed that poverty is the reason why some indigent parents want to eliminate their children with developmental challenges.

Akerele, made this known while updating newsmen on its 2023 Awareness Week theme: “It’s OK to Be Different,” in Lagos.

According to her, some parents with children with developmental challenges try to eliminate them because they are poverty-stricken and cannot work while being the primary caregiver of the child.

Lamenting on the low level of support people with special needs receive from the government, Akerele said: “The government is not doing enough to help parents who have children with developmental challenges and those living with disabilities.”

“The government needs to empower the parents financially. Providing financial assistance to indigent parents of children with developmental challenges will go a long way to help them cope with the economic burden.

She also restated the organisation’s commitment to bridging the gap between people with mental challenges through family and societal support systems.

She said: “Here in the home, we have children with cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome and epilepsy. They are fed, clothed, and given medical care amongst others which has helped their development. Some were brought here embittered, hurt, battered, aggressive and withdrawn but with our care, support and services, many of them are now cheerful, gentle and friendly. Few who could not speak can now utter a few words and those who could not walk, scoot or crawl now have a miraculous improvement through therapies. Also, we have 41 children here.”

While bemoaning the organisation’s financial challenges, she said: “We have heavy financial burdens which include replacing our collapsed fence. In summary, our achievements outnumber our challenges. We need a clinic here because getting children to the hospital is difficult.

“Our 16 years of existence are characterised by success stories, victories, passion, fulfillments, challenges, frustrations, and deaths of some children which resulted in grief. Our vision is to bridge the gap between people with developmental/mental challenges and the rest of society through a family and societal support system that seeks to integrate them fully into the community in which they live is gradually being met as every visitor leaves the home with adequate information on the causes and management of such challenges.”

On the organisation’s activities during the awareness week, she stated: “First, an award presentation to appreciate all our sponsors for their kind gestures towards the less privileged; visitations and excursions to whispering palms and Museum; and thanksgiving in Ajara Baptist Church on November 26, 2023.

“We invite the public to our event on November 24, 2023, as seasoned speakers and dignitaries will grace the occasion.

The event will be held here on our premises @ 4 David Akerele Street, Idi-Iroko Bus Stop, Opposite Elijah bus stop, Badagry expressway Lagos state by 11 am. We plead with corporate bodies and organizations to extend their Corporate Social Responsibilities, CSR, to our home so that our children can also benefit from their kind gestures.”