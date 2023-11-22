Why soldiers attacked Adamawa Police Command headquarters – Army

The Brigade Commander of the 23 Armored Bridget, Yola, Adamawa, Brig. Gen. Gambo Mohammed, has disclosed the reason behind the invasion of Adamawa Police Command Headquarters by soldiers.

Brig. Gen. Gambo said the policemen from the command shot and injured a soldier at a checkpoint leading to a fracas that ensured between the two security agencies on Tuesday.

According to NAN, the affected soldier, who was shot in the leg by a policeman at Target Junction, was later rushed to Federal Medical Centre Yola for medical attention

It was allegedly reported that the clash between the soldiers and policemen claimed the life of a policeman.

Some soldiers were said to have later stormed the Police Command Headquarters in Yola at about 11 pm, during which there was heavy exchange of gunfire.

The soldiers later retreated as residents who feared it was a Boko Haram attack scampered for safety, according to NAN.

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr Afolabi Babatola confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the command spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, on Wednesday.

Babatola said a Police Inspector, Jacob Daniel, was killed during the shootings, and “warned that attacks on all security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise”.

He further said that such unwarranted conflict would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

The CP appealed for calm, assuring that the two security agencies were doing everything legally possible to address the situation.