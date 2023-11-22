Why Nigeria needs electoral reforms — Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP) has called for electoral reforms to make elections more credible in the country.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Chairperson, Senate Committee on Local Content said this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

The lawmaker while recalling her battle and subsequent victory at the Court of Appeal said rising from the various election litigations, there was the need for electoral reforms.

“A lot has happened. We have seen elections being upturned by upper courts and a lot of questions going on in the social media and of course the mainstream media.

“I am a product of the judicial system. The Appeal Court and the Supreme Court were able to decipher my petitions in their true nature.

“I am very grateful for that. I appreciate the pressures that were mounted on both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court but the Judges were able to stay through.

“I can only speak for myself and I sympathise with the governors and the senators who seem to have lost elections recently.

“As much as I sympathise with them, on my own part, I appreciate the judiciary for holding their word with regards to determining the true facts of my petition.

“But that does not mean there is no room for improvement. A whole lot has to be reformed from the elections on the field and all through the courts,’’ Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is also Vice Chairperson Senate Committee on Steel, said “I intend to speak on issues which are quite controversial that senators would shy away from.

“Pretty much because they have one interest to protect or they would not want to offend a few people, those who sponsored them.

“But I, being one who has no godfather but of course God Almighty, I intend to have my voice pure and honest for all Nigerians.

“As Chairperson Senate Committee on Local Content and also the Vice Chairperson of Steel, I will bring my inputs to the two committees that will impress Nigerians and leave an indelible mark in our industrialisation as a country.

“I intend to carry out my duties with utmost honesty which you know is a very rare attribute in politicians today.

“I will like to sanitise the political space and try to bring reforms in the electoral processes so that we will be able to elect leaders that are true, capable and competent.’’