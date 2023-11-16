Why most Nigerian musicians don’t want their kids listen to their songs – ID Cabasa

Veteran music producer Olumide Ogunade, popularly known as ID Cabasa, has explained that the explicit lyrics of songs are reasons most Nigerian musicians wouldn’t allow their kids to listen to their songs.

ID Casaba further stated that most people go into music to make ends meet.

He made this known during the latest episode of The Honest Bunch, co-hosted by OAP Nedu Wazobia.

His words: “I can tell you that most artists in Nigeria, you see, don’t want their kids to listen to their songs. And don’t blame them.

“I don’t like apportioning blame because the people funding [music executives] are behind what artists put out.” A lot of us are doing this thing [music] for survival. So, the question is, How do you balance who you are with who they [music executives] want you to be?”

Speaking earlier, ID Cabasa stated that we’re raising a generation of depressed people in the country.

He said, “We are raising a generation of depressed people who are addicted to drugs.

“During the COVID-19, we took care of a depressed top artist who was seriously addicted to drugs,” he said.

Vanguard News