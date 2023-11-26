Why Insurance penetration is low in Nigeria – NCRIB

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), has decried the low insurance penetration in the country and blamed it on poor understanding and lack of access to registered brokers to offer them professional guidance on the consumption and regulatory procedure.

The President and chairman governing board of the Prince Babatunde Ogunade FCIB disclosed this in his speech with newsmen at the weekend during the investiture of the 13th Chairman of the Abuja Area Committee of NCRIB, Asiwaju Jide Bello in Abuja.

The theme of this year’s Stakeholders’ Forum is: ‘Insurance Prospect in Nigeria: Breaking the Limits”.

He noted that less than 3 million Nigerians have insurance because the rest lack a proper understating of what to do with their insurance and as a result, most of the things they do are done on cash and carry basis, as against the practice in the developed world.

Ogunade advised Nigerians to cultivate an insurance culture to get qualified and registered brokers to guide them on the best ways to facilitate the consumption of their insurance and guide them on regulatory processes as contained in the extant laws.

To ensure the right things are done in the industry, he said the NCRIB has an umbrella committee for insurance operators that monitors and oversees the activities of operators in the country, which gave rise to the Insurance Industry Consultative Committee.

He urged the industry to reshape its narrative improve penetration and focus more on consumer understanding.

Ogunade, who stressed the importance of breaking new ground, while retaining past successes in the insurance sector, called on the government to extend its economic diversification drive to the insurance sector, to draw the benefits of insurance from incoming Foreign Direct Investments, FDI.

He, however, emphasized the need for collaboration and innovation among all practitioners and stakeholders in the industry to give Nigerians the best services they require.

In his acceptance speech, the newly installed Chairman, Asiwaju Jide Bello, promised a new paradigm in insurance practice and sought collective support in facing future challenges and opportunities.

Earlier in his remarks, the immediate past Chairman, Alh. Owolabi Adereme, highlighted achievements during his tenure, among which are fostering growth and collaboration among members.

The high point of the event was the installation of the 13th Chairman of NCRIB and the administration of the oath of office to his new executive members.