Why I’m empowering women in Delta — Philanthropist

Chief Madam Franca Eto MUKORO in a group photo with her Team and Women, Ladies during the Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Training Programme for Women and Ladies in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area

By Etop Ekanem

A philanthropist, Madam Franca Eto Mukoro has disclosed that she decided to empower women by counselling them from falling into mental problems and other health-related problems by giving them the necessary skill acquisition training.

Madam Mukor stated this during empowerment, skills training programme and lectures for women in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area facilitated by Franca Eto Counselling and Consulting Company, a philanthropic organisation

According to her, by so doing she has saved a lot of women from drug abuse, alcoholism and mental health challenges, thereby bringing smiles to society, noting that “by empowering a woman you have empowered a family and society.”

Just as she called on married couples to do away with all forms of abuse whether physical, emotional or sexual.

Mukor explained that having been trained as a psychotherapist and practised for the past 13 years in the United Kingdom, she decided to come back home to empower women in Delta State.

According to her, when a woman is free society is free and the only way to liberate women is through empowerment and provision of skills training.

She explained that a similar programme she held in Orhuworhun, Udu Local Government Area, overshot her initial target, which was 150 women but she later discovered that about 500 women attended.

“My vision is to assist in making sure our women have stable mental health by saving them from drug abuse, alcoholism, suicide, high blood pressure among others and help them to be where God wants them to be,” she said, adding that it is her intention to spread her empowerment programme to all parts of the state.

She called on government to give her a helping hand since such project has a huge financial implications which can affect one’s personal resources.

Free sugar tests and high blood pressure tests were carried out on the women and were given free drugs by a team of medical experts.