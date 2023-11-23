Why I’ll pick Oborevwori over Omo-Agege — Eshanekpe, Mayor of Urhoboland

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC at the national level and Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has revealed why he’s siding with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, at the state level against his party’s gubernatorial candidate in the February 2023 General Election.

In his dissection of the politics of the oil-rich big heart state in the South-South geopolitical zone, Akpodoro seeks to warn the All Progressives Congress against Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to Eshanekpe, “For a long time, we in the Progressives fold had watched the former Senator ride roughshod over our collective sensibilities of the Deltans right from the onset.

“Flying the flag of the party in the Senate is not enough for a turncoat/stranger who migrated from the Democratic People’s Party, DPP to the All Progressives Congress, APC seizing the party’s structure for himself and for the good of the party. He shouldn’t be supported for anything by the party he refused to support its presidential candidate at the polls.

“It’s on record that during the run-up to the presidential primaries/delegate election at the Eagle Square in 2022, the former Senator who cornered the Urhobo section of the surveillance security contract did support overtly and covertly the aspiration of Senator Ahmed Lawan betraying the regional interest and the sentiment of Southern Nigeria.

“The Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area-born Senator assiduously worked against our today’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and at the same time reportedly instructed Delta State delegates to vote for his boss, Lawan at that epoch-making event. He is a survivalist whose next meal is his major concern and not the good of anyone. We all saw how he collected the Urhobo section of the surveillance security contract by proxy through his younger brother and turned it into a family business. To date, he has no single Urhobo son or daughter, who is paying a dime.

“He even refused to spend the pipeline security award sum running into hundreds of millions of naira on Delta voters due to greed and that led him to lose out from the election.

The emergence of the then-candidate of the APC didn’t sway that man in whose veins perfidy runs to retrace his footsteps. Rather, he went ahead to ambush the presidential candidate at the polls. It is true that Omo-Agege didn’t feature in any advertorial/billboard with President Tinubu rather he gave his solidarity to the candidate of the Labour Party in the State for reason of greed, desperation and avarice.

The emergence of Omo-Agege as the flagbearer of the APC in Delta State pitifully diminished the stature of the broom party in our state. The notable bigwigs of the party across Senatorial districts hopped out of the party they built before the former Senator barged into the party.

Omo-Agege shouldn’t be supported using party machinery to get the victory for him at the appellate courts, as suggested by a columnist recently. He’s notable for betrayal and only having a stint with the APC, and would be uncontrollable in power. Having incurred a bad name for himself, the former Senator is unelectable, and that accounts for why he was able to arm-twist voters of just four local government areas to cast their votes for him, wily- nily.

Omo-Agege is not popular. He would wear the toga of an emperor in power, and greed would be taken to the high heavens.

“The current administration is the darling of the people of Delta State and governor. Oborevwori is loved by all, particularly his pro-masses policies and programmes. To remove for partisan reasons, a man who incredibly won his opponent through the backdoor may spell doom for the Tinubu administration and cast it in bad light.

This administration needs friends across the board and the PDP government is one that is hands-in-glove with any progressive agenda aimed at bringing development to the people of his state and that’s a far cry from what we know about the former Senator whose plan is to gorge himself and family with the spoils of office at the detriment of Deltans.

As a Senator, we saw him as a contractor, businessman, and contract rustler… who ambushed the good of his people and monopolised the same for his immediate family, he deserves to be mentioned in this administration.

The worst of Oborevwori is better than the best of Omo-Agege. They both have demonstrated their leadership prowess at different levels. While one is a former Deputy Senate President, the governor was the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, DTSH. Their individual footprints in the sand of time speak loudly about them. As a lawmaker, Oborevwori was never involved in a missing mace saga while the former Senator was enmeshed in it to date, that development remains a blight to the image and integrity of an Urhobo man.

My candid advice to the APC and its leadership is for them not to rock the Progressive’s boat by delving into avoidable crisis. The stream of justice must be left flowing and unadulterated for it to achieve its noble course.