Why I won’t celebrate my Appeal Court victory till Nov 11 –  Rep Okafor

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE member representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State, in the House of Representatives, Deacon Chike John Okafor, at the weekend, said that he will not celebrate his victory at the Appeal Court until November 11 2023 Imo Governorship election the state.

Recall that the Appeal Court sitting in Lagos had on Saturday upheld the decision of the tribunal which declared Hon. Okafor the winner of the House of Representatives election for Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma, Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The three-man panel made up of Justice B. A George will, Justice B.B . Aliyu and Justice J. Folashade-Ojo, held that the tribunal was right in judgement, thus the appeal lacked merit.

The Imo State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, in Petition No EPT/IM/HR/13/2024 had nullified the return of the PDP candidate, Hon Jonas Okeke as the House of Representatives member for Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma, Obowo Federal Constituency in Imo State.

In a unanimous decision, the three-man panel comprising Justice Anthony Olotu Akpovi (Chairman), Justice Usman A.S Kudu, and Justice Ibrahim Mohammed declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress Party, APC Hon Deacon Chike Okafor, as the duly elected candidate of the election conducted on 25th February 2023.

Hon Chike Okafor, who is an Economist, investment banker, and former Commissioner for Finance, Imo State represented Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency in the 8th and 9th Assembly.

At the 8th Assembly, he served as Chairman of, the Committee on Healthcare Services, Chairman Adhoc Committee on Non-Oil Revenue and Remittances, and was a key Member of the Committees of Appropriation, Finance, Banking and Currency, among others.

He challenged the declaration of Jonas Okeke by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election because the respondent was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the election under the candidacy of the People Democratic Party, PDP.

In its judgment on the petition, the tribunal agreed with the petitioner that the candidate of the PDP was not qualified to contest the election, and subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Jonas Okeke, and issue same to Hon Chike Okafor.

Reacting to the Tribunal verdict, Hon. Okafor expressed satisfaction with the unanimous decision of the Honourable Justices of the Appeal Court to restore the mandate of the people of Ehime Mbano, Ihitte-Uboma and Obowo federal Constituency, freely given, on that fateful Saturday, in February 2023.

The lawmaker said he can’t wait to join the 10th National Assembly to forge ahead with the drive to make the country better.

He, however, said there will be no celebration of this Victory, by his team, until the November 11 2023 Imo Governorship election is conclusively won by Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the leader of APC in the State.