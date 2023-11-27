Why I gave Rashford penalty kick against Everton – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has revealed why he offered teammate, Marcus Rashford the chance to take a penalty in their 3-0 win over Everton.

The Red Devils had gone ahead following a stunner of an overhead kick from Alejandro Garnacho to set the tone for the game.

VAR then deemed that Ashley Young had tripped Anthony Martial in the box, awarding a penalty to the visitors.

Fernandes, the designated penalty taker, handed the ball to Rashford to take the kick.

Rashford stepped up and slotted the ball past Jordan Pickford to bag his second goal of the season.

Martial then completed the victory for United, scoring the third late in the match,

Explaining his decision, Fernandes told Sky Sports: “Because Marcus needed a bit of confidence, he needed his goal.

“He is an excellent penalty taker. I was sure he could score that penalty and Marcus did it perfectly.

“I think obviously strikers and wingers need to score goals, it is part of their game. Marcus was unstoppable and he could take on everybody.”