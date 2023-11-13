Why I can’t date someone below my financial status – Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

Priscilla Ojo, an influencer and daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, says she cannot date someone below her financial status.

The 22-year-old, who is also an actress, said she makes her money, and dating someone below her ‘pay’ bracket will pull her down.

She made this known during a recent podcast.

Her words: “I’m rich, I make my money, and I work hard, so I need someone in that bracket who will support me because I feel like if I’m dating someone below me, you’re pulling me down, and I wouldn’t be able to stand it.

“If you are not adding any value to my life, we can’t be friends or have a talkless relationship because you have to support me in one way or another. I post my business, you patronize me, and I support you too.

“Be there for me on my birthday; be there for me on important dates. So, imagine having a friend who is not supportive, talkless, or a partner who is not supportive.