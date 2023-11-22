Why Australia, Germany fit for Nigerians seeking greener pasture

By Biodun Busari

Australia and Germany are emerging as popular destinations for Nigerians and other foreigners across the globe as recent revelations show that the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have their limitations.

The United States is arguably the most preferred country suitable for relocation by Nigerians planning to leave the country, while the United Kingdom and Canada come next, as these three developed countries use study and residence visas to attract foreigners.

While it is difficult for Nigerians to land a visa of any kind to the US, the UK dependant visa ban has just surfaced as a barrier to international students planning to have a Bachelor’s degree programmes, and the housing crisis stands as a threat to Nigerians seeking relocation to Canada.

Realities with US and UK visas

According to a report by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, the US denied 71 per cent of students from Nigerians and other West African countries visas in 2022.

For the UK, the Home Office said dependant visa restrictions were introduced to curb foreign students from bringing their family members with them from January 2024.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery explained that the policy was designed to control the inflow of migrants.

Canada’s accommodation problems

Canada has continued to be a popular destination, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government recently unveiled the Immigration Levels Plan for 2024 – 2026.

However, a lot of Nigerians and immigrants are beginning to worry about the housing problems in the North American country.

Vancouver Sun reported that in a Quebec government evaluation, nearly one in every 17 homeless persons is a Nigerian and has ended up on the street after being evicted from their accommodation.

Having realised that choice destinations have their limitations, Vanguard gathered that Australia, Germany and Finland are also countries for Nigerians to fulfill their study and relocation dreams.

Why Australia is attracting foreigners

A 2023 Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS) Annual Membership Survey disclosed that Australia is emerging as the best option after the US, the UK and Canada.

The report said, “There is also a sense that the recruitment of business schools in competitor countries such as Australia and Canada is already benefitting from the UK’s decision to ban visas for dependants of students.”

Australia boasts of an amazing quality of life for their immigrants across the globe including Nigerians

Higher miminum wages are assured in Australia, as well as great job opportunities in Australia with higher pay, shorter hours, and well-qualified people.

In addition, Healthcare benefits are available for immigrants to enjoy as medicare provides free treatment at public hospitals, access to subsidised services and medicine, cheaper health insurance and bulk billing.

Germany’s plan for immigrants

The German parliament passed an immigration law in June which was devised to encourage more people from outside the European Union, including Nigeria, to come to Germany for work.

Nancy Faeser, Interior Minister of Social Democrats (SPD) said the draft law secures prosperity in Germany.

Faeser said, “It would only work if the bureaucratic hurdles were dismantled during its implementation.”

Germany is by far the biggest national GDP of all EU countries. The economy of the EU is the joint economy of the member states of the European Union (EU).

It is the second largest economy in the world in nominal terms, after the United States and the third one in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, after China and the United States.

Germany provides high-quality education, and efficient public transportation and it has a reputation for innovation and technology.

In June, a Germany-based Nigerian linguist, Ifeoluwa Oloruntuyi, said the UK’s dependant visa restriction will make Nigerians look to Germany and other European countries which have opportunities.

While it is germane for Nigerians to meet all the requirements needed by the countries they want to visit, they must be aware that opportunities to greener pastures are not limited.