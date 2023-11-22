Why assembly speaker, chief judge use bullet-proof vehicles— Ebonyi gov, Nwifuru

Ebonyi state governor, Francis Nwifuru, says that the state chief judge and house of assembly speaker use bullet-proof vehicles just like himself because all tiers of government should be equal.

Nwifuru made the declaration on Tuesday night in Abakaliki during a dinner he organised for the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the federation, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, who is in the state on an official programme.

The governor said he believes that the three tiers of government should operate with the same official paraphernalia to achieve overall peace, harmony, growth, and development.

“The legislature and judiciary deliver dividends of democracy to the people more than the executive arm, though people might say this view is because I come from the legislative arm.

“I cannot remember, as a governor, when last I reached my local government area chairman or village head, but legislators are in steady contact with these people,” he said.

Nwifuru, who served as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly between 2015 and 2023, said that judges risked their lives by sentencing convicted criminals.

“These criminals work for politicians, and judges have sleepless nights trying to sentence them on conviction.

“When these criminals regain freedom through the prerogative of mercy, you will discover that the judges are at risk when these criminals meet them on the road,” he said.

He noted that though his administration has yet to achieve its aspirations towards the state judiciary, it was not complaining.

“I promise that before the end of my administration, Ebonyi will be a place where people from other places would come to learn,” he said.

In his remarks, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, thanked the governor for hosting him and the attorneys-general of the five states in the southeast zone.

“I like the passion with which you discharged your duties and the remark that you have an able and efficient attorney general.

“This is because you gave him the platform to be efficient as a commissioner or minister,” he said.

He pledged that his ministry would do all within its powers to implement all federal government policies to reform the nation’s judiciary.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ebonyi, Mr Ben Odoh, said the state was happy to receive the minister and other state attorneys-general. (NAN)