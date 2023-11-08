Why Alaghodaro started as Ighodalo declines comments on governorship ambition

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Chairman Board of Trustees of Alaghodaro, a body set up by Governor Godwin Obaseki to initiate ideas on governance, Mr Asue Ighodalo yesterday said the idea was muted to drive the governor’s ambition of putting the state on the path of prosperity even as he declined to confirm his rumoured governorship ambition.



Addressing journalists on the activities of the 7th edition of the annual summit which commenced with Women Conference in Benin City yesterday, Ighodalo said this year’s event would also be used to honour former governors of the Edo on their contributions to the development of the state.



He said “We thought it would be a beautiful idea to create a platform where we have government personnel, Special Advisers, top government officials m heads of MDAs and permanent secretaries interacting with business people, NGOs, and civil society primarily to ensure that we have the best platform possible to exchange ideas and to work ways forward for Edo State because His Excellency was focused on the developmental strides that we must make to ensure that we remove Edo State from where it was to coming into the cause of being a prosperous environment and one of the best things to do was to have this platform to exchange ideas that is how the idea of alaghodaro was conceived.”

On his governorship ambition, he said “It is only God that can answer that question. As I speak today, I am a lawyer and I am the charman of Alaghodaro Board that is where I am but you don’t know tomorrow it is 9nly God that can answer that question”



Ighodalo said he was confident that Obasekinwould rebuild all the burnt markets in the state capital before the end of his administration because according to him, he has given the board his words that he would rebuild the markets “he is a man of his words and we have taken this up with yim and he has said he rebuild them, that is the office of our women and he will definitely rebuild them.“

He said he was proud of the work and the achievements of the board in the last seven years, saying that Alaghodaro is a fantastic innovation of governance that brings alternative views by way of recommendations, adding that substantial part of its policies recommended to the state government have been implemented or are being implemented.

Giving a rundown of this year’s Alaghodaro programme, Ighodalo stated that it will showcase most of the achievements of the Obaseki’s administration in the past seven years, including two panels discussion.