Why Adeleke dissolved Judicial Service Commission – Sacked members

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the Osun State Judicial Service Commission who were recently sacked have accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of dissolving the board to pave the way for the removal of the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

In a statement released by Rotimi Makinde and Barrister Tomi Olagunju, the dismissed members alleged that their sudden dismissal was politically motivated and aimed at targeting the Chief Judge of the state.

It added that the dissolution of the statutory commission before the end of its five-year tenure was a product of executive recklessness which should not be enlivened for the sake of commonsense, decency, orderliness, and our fledging democracy.

“Our commission’s dissolution was politically motivated and had a connection with sinister motive against the Chief Judge of the state, Honourable Justice Adepele Ojo.

“When the state government could not find the CJ pliable to execute their devious plan and consequently could not find anything incriminating against the CJ, since all approvals from her office to our commission went through due process of law, the Governor believed the best strategy to adopt is to disband us and bring in ductile characters, even when our tenure remains four years.

“It is strange that a government which has become a butt of jokes and comedy in the comity of states over unending financial infraction, recently being its inability to justify the over N130bn revenue accrued to it in the last one year is the one devoting its energy to sack a Chief Judge over ridiculous and puerile N5m graft claim. Where does the government derive powers to investigate and punish a Chief Judge? Such powers reside in the National Judicial Council.” The statement reads.

The group equally stated that Governor Adeleke had all along, since his inauguration, stopped the salaries of all the statutory boards in such a reckless manner just as he used the same to lock out some traditional rulers and deprived them of their privileges.

It also appealed to the National Judicial Council to pay adequate attention to the management of the judiciary in Osun as they equally appealed to Nigerians and security operatives to hold Governor Adeleke responsible should anything untoward happen to them or any member of their family.