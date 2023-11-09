Who will APC bring to challenge Obaseki’s candidate in Edo 2024

.APC leaders move to trim number of aspirants Edo Central



By Johnbosco Ikhide



BENIN CITY – AS the political intrigues in Edo State on who succeeds Governor Godwin Obaseki take shape ahead of the 2024 polls, the number of aspirants who have indicated interest on the top job on the platform of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be thinning down.

Most of those that have indicated interest to contest for the governorship position particularly from Edo Central Senatorial District it was gathered may have been reduced to six aspirants based on the outcome of a screening exercise organized by some leaders of the party in the senatorial district.

The APC leaders in Edo Central had organized a forum where interested aspirants from the district came before the party leadership in the area to give their manifestos on why they should be considered for the top job. It was also gathered that they were made to reveal their financial capacity.

After the screening exercise, six of the aspirants were said to have been penciled down to slug it out with other aspirants from Edo North and Edo South.

Sources close to the team that had the interaction claimed that former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Festus Ebea topped the list and then Sen. Monday Okpebholo said to have the “deepest pocket” among them, then David Imuse, Victor Eboigbe, Thomas Okosun and Senator Oserhiemen Osunbor.

Ebea, who surprisingly emerged first in the screening exercise hails from Ubiaja in Esan South-East Local Government Area while Sen Okpebjolo popularly called Akpakomiza is a first term senator representing Edo Central in the 10th National Assembly.

Retired Colonel David Imuse is the APC Chairman in Edo State and was said to have come third and followed by Okosun who is a former Speaker of the House of Assembly.

While Victor Eboigbe, Federal Commissioner at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC also scaled the Edo Central exercise in 5th position, a former Governor of the State, Oserhiemen Osunbor was said to have emerged 6th.

But Osunbor, a 72-year-old Professor of Law, is arguably the most experience of the lot having served as Senator representing Edo Central for two terms from 1999 to 2007 before contesting, winning and eventually sworn-in as Governor on May 29, 2007 before he was removed by the court on November 11, 2008.

Ebea and Eboigbe seem to be the newest entrants into the game of politics compared to the other four based on their antecedents.

But in all of these, it was gathered that those who were screened out of the parley in Edo Central have vowed to still participate in the party primaries when the time comes insisting that the exercise carried out by the APC leaders in Edo Central was a ploy to sideline them and that it was not known to any law of the land or that of the party. They were said to have vowed to contest fully when the party decides to hold a proper exercise saying that a section of the party cannot decide their fate.

In Edo North, the run for who becomes Governor in 2024 is not as tough as the two other Senatorial districts as so far, only two persons are seemingly interested on who takes over Obaseki’s position and they are former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba and a sitting member representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Sunday Dekeri Anamero (a.k.a Danco).

In Edo South, the most populous of the three Senatorial Districts, four aspirants are likely going to slug it out and they include former Deputy Governor of the State, Lucky Imasuen, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the PDP and APC Gubernatorial candidate in 2016 and 2020 governorship election, current member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa as well as former member of the House of Representatives and member of the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma.

But despite the CVs of the other three, Imasuen’s foray into Nigerian politics some people believe puts him on a high pedestal above them, based on his credentials haven’ contested the governorship elections in 1999, served as Chief of Staff to then Governor Lucky Igbinedion and later Deputy Governor in 2007 to Osunbor and most recently as the Edo State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council.

So far these 12 aspirants are dominating the political scene ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo state.