When Soyinka’s wheels of justice clogged @ MUSON Centre

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the clogged wheels of justice in Nigeria’s judiciary were brought to life in a stage play from Soyinka’s latest play, “The Wheels of Justice”.

The way Nigerian politicians evade justice in the Nigerian law courts, pretending to be paralyzed on wheelchairs or in coma on sickbeds, was dramatized to the audience.

The “Wheels of Justice” is set at the University of Ibadan, where some students are accused of suffering from “colonial mentality” by Wole and his friends who later founded the controversial Pyrates Confraternity. The ‘colonial mentality’ can be seen in some of those students’ attitude of ridiculing students who speak the local languages and practice the culture of the land. The character, Wole, is the protagonist and founder of the Pyrates Confraternity.

Although director of the play, Tunde Awosanmi, slightly disagrees, “The Wheels of Justice” seems to be about justifying the formation of the Pyrates Confraternity, at a time the playwright, Prof. Wole Soyinka, is locked in a political battle with Nigerian youths and criticized for calling the youths “fascists” after founding the controversial Pyrates Confraternity many years ago.

“This particular performance traces the trajectory of Pyrates Confraternity from the beginning, but it also tries to depict the organization itself as some guerilla siege or group,” Awosanmi concedes in a chat with Vanguard.

About 7 students, initially adorned in black and white clothes, are seen debating the name to be adopted – “The Watchdog”, “Knight of the Golden Dawn”, etc. Eventually, the name, “Pyrates Confraternity”, is chosen. The 7 students add red waistcoats and red scarfs to their costume.

The narrator, a character wearing white long hairs and dressed like Soyinka, calls the Pyrates Confraternity “an unarmed guerrilla group”, even though members of the confraternity can be seen wielding swords on the stage. “Those are wooden swords,” Director Awosanmi says.

With director Awosanmi’s assertion that the sketch was only an excerpt from the play, one cannot but wonder whether the full play at any point shows where and how the Pyrates Confraternity degenerated to campus cultism as they are known today. Again, Director Awosanmi disagrees: “Although we cannot deny history that the confraternity was the first college confraternity in Africa, you know in society, there are mimic characters and mimic organizations.”

According to the founders of the confraternity, one of the aims of the Pyrates Confraternity is to curb ethnicity. In retrospect, did it curb ethnicity? Election and political campaigns marked by ethnic divisions and empty electoral promises are depicted. The election is between first republic’s political parties – AG, NCNC and NPC. NPC wins the election – of course through rigging of the ballots. After the election, looting of the public treasury by politicians becomes order of the day. The military strikes, aborting the first republic.

Sadly, all the socio-political ills chronicled in the play, especially rigging of elections and electoral violence, were all witnessed at the last general election in 2023, which shows that nothing has changed, and that the country has learned nothing from its dark and bloody history.

Two important submissions were made in the course of the play. One of the submissions, as stated in the court proceeding scene, is that the wheel of justice grinds slowly, but eventually it arrives. The second submission is: “Justice for the rich no be justice for the poor.”

In a directional note for the performance at MUSON Centre, Director Tunde Awosanmi wrote: “Tonight’s performance in commemoration of the Pyrates Confraternity’s 70th anniversary is conceived as a siege – an interface between the organization and the environment within which it functions and the public which it serves. The star experience of the evening is, no doubt, Wole Soyinka’s “The Wheels of Justice” for two reasons. First, it is the playwright’s latest dramatic exploit. Second, it is loaded with pyratical anecdotes…

“The “Wheels of Justice” is specially written by Wole Soyinka… as a testament to the confraternity’s xenophobia for acts of injustice, temperament for the truth as well as the audaciously cynical extent by which its members’ sometimes ‘perform’ their detestation of moribund conventions using different media, especially the sing-sangs. The sketch dramatizes the laboriously slow pace in which the wheels of justice grinds in the Nigerian judicial environment and the human factors that are responsible for the nation’s habitual occasion of delayed justice…

“In “The Wheels of Justice”, not only has the author created Pyrates as characters and inserted them into the plot of the drama, the Pyrates Confraternity is also made a subject matter within the play’s satirical web. The organization is contextually depicted in the play to animate and celebrate a major organizational strategy of the Pyrates – protest.”

Tunde Awosanmi is a product of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and the University of lbadan. He presently teaches playwriting, directing and theatre theory and criticism as well as philosophy and aesthetics of culture/performance at the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan. His global directing profile includes most of the plays of Wole Soyinka as well as plays by other notable Nigerian, African and selected non-African playwrights.