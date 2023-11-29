What we must do to end insecurity – Akpabio

Henry Umaru and John Alechenu

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said Nigerians should support and work with President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to end insecurity across Nigeria.

Akpabio said this in his opening remark at the 2024 Budget presentation by President Tinubu, during a joint session of the National Assembly, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “We believe that insecurity can and must be stopped and it must be stopped by all Nigerians rallying around and supporting Government’s efforts.

“We also want to seize this opportunity to appreciate our Armed Forces for fighting for us and sometimes paying the supreme sacrifice for us.

“In our people-focused legislative agenda, we place a strong emphasis on national security, recognizing it as a cornerstone for progress. These challenges demand a united front.

“We remain steadfast in our determination to work collaboratively with the executive to address and overcome the security challenges confronting our nation.

“In this National Assembly, the death of any Nigerian equates a loss of a constituent. So, whenever we lose anyone to insecurity, it is the sound of the ambulance passing by our window.”

Akpabio used the occasion to caution heads of government ministries, agencies and departments to avoid antics that would undermine the legislature’s effort to get the requisite information to give accelerated consideration to the 2024 Budget estimates.

The Senate President eulogized President Tinubu for taking courageous steps to improve the quality of lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He also commended the President for making history as the first Senator in Nigeria’s history to occupy the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akpabio said, “It is said that no matter how high the eagle flies, its talons keep pointing to the earth. Your Excellency, we know that no matter how high you rise, your heart will always point to this Assembly.

“Mr President, the United States has been a democracy for 247 years. But it was only when it marked its 185th Anniversary that it succeeded in producing two former senators (J F Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson) as President and Vice President respectively.

“But within 24 years of our democracy, we have achieved what took USA 185 years to achieve.

“Not only do we have two former Distinguished Senators serving as the President and Vice President of our dear country; we also have other alumni of this Assembly in positions of public trust: Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other Senators in the Cabinet.”

He maintained that “the National Assembly bears a great responsibility in the task of reviewing and approving the budget.

“We fully understand the weight of this responsibility, and the impact our decisions will have on the lives and welfare of the Nigerian people.

“It is our duty to ensure that the budget reflects the principles of transparency, accountability and inclusiveness.

Consequently, we will certainly conduct a thorough and meticulous review of the budget estimates.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to the President for his tireless efforts in driving economic growth, promoting social welfare, and enhancing the security of our country.

“His patriotic efforts give us hope, his antecedents comfort us, while his courage to take decisions motivates us.

“In our people-focused legislative agenda, we place a strong emphasis on national security, recognizing it as a cornerstone for progress.

“These challenges demand a united front. We remain steadfast in our determination to work collaboratively with the executive to address and overcome the security challenges confronting our nation.

“In this National Assembly, the death of any Nigerian equates a loss of a constituent. So whenever we lose anyone to insecurity, it is the sound of the ambulance passing by our window.”