‘What I saw broke me,’ Singer Orezi loses multi-million naira house to fire [Video]

Nigerian singer, Esegine Allen, popularly known as Orezi, on Tuesday night was left devastated after fire razed his home in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The tragic news hit him unexpectedly while he was at a meeting in Lekki country.

His neighbor, Bobrisky, had placed a distress call to him around 11.48 pm with the devastating news, which Orezi initially dismissed as a cruel joke.

But reality hit him when he arrived home to find his house reduced to ashes.

Orezi shared photos and video of his burnt residence on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Last night was really hectic. Still trying to figure out and wrap my head around all that happened.

“I’m sitting here asking my self why me. God is indeed merciful. Can’t thank God enough.

“I was as a meeting in Lekki county last night around around 11.48pm when I got a call from my neighbor, Bobrisky, that my house is on fire. I initially thought this was a joke.

“I was like, ‘Which kind yeye joke bob Dey give me so?’ Immediately I raced down to my house. What I saw … broke me.”

The tragic incident has drawn an outpouring of sympathy from the online community.

Vanguard News