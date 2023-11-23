We‘ve roadmap to tackle challenges in education sector – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

…As Yabatech graduates 7,717

By Adesina Wahab

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration has a roadmap for tackling the challenges confronting the education sector, and that the roadmap will help shape the future of education in the country.



He stated this on Thursday in his speech delivered at the 35th convocation ceremony of the Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, Lagos.

Tinubu, whose speech as the Visitor to the College was delivered on his behalf by the Director of Legal Services, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Ezonebi Azorbo, listed some of the challenges to include accessibility, equity, funding, teachers’ capacity building among others.

“The government is aware of the various challenges comforting the education sector. The issues, which include accessibility, equity, funding, teachers’ capacity building, institutional management, and technical and vocational education are being addressed. A comprehensive four-year strategic plan is underway, serving as a roadmap for the sector’s development. A crucial step in this direction was the National Stakeholders workshop held on October 19,2023.organised by the Federal Ministry of Education. The envisioned roadmap is poised to shape the future of education in our nation.

“However, it is imperative to emphasise that addressing these challenges requires collaborative efforts beyond the government. I call upon all stakeholders, particularly industry leaders, to complement the government’s initiative through contributions to research, structural development, scholarships for underprivileged students, capacity building and graduate employment. The partnership will significantly augment the accomplishments facilitated by agencies like TETFund, PTDF and international development partners,” he said.

The President said his administration would give attention to science and technology and encourage the infusion of indigenous technology into regular curriculum reviews.

He charged managements of tertiary institutions in the country to ensure that vices such as cultism, exam malpractice etc are wiped out.

In his speech, the Rector, Dr Ibrahim Adedotun Abdul, described Yabatech as a national heritage that should be given the necessary attention.

“I am elated to be the Rector on this occasion of the 35th convocation of this great citadel of learning. It is the first higher institution in the country and this is my first convocation. We thank God for what we have been able to achieve in the past six months that we have been in the saddle.

“At 76 years, Yabatech has become a national heritage and there is a need to upgrade facilities and expand same. We are working to produce graduates that are self-reliant and innovative,” he said.

As part of the ceremony, Lady Doja Otedola, Alhaji Hassan Sunmonu and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State were made Fellows of the College.

A total of 7,717 bagged the diploma and certificate of the College, with 254 having distinction.