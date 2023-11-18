We’ve raised N585m to pay fines for release of 4,068 prisoners – FG

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has raised the sum of N585 million to be used for the payment of fines to secure the release of 4,068 inmates across the federation.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the money was donated to FG by several organisations, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, to the country.

He said the first phase of the release of the inmates would commence from the Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja.

The Interior Minister spoke on the sidelines of the 27th Ministerial Committee Meeting of the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa, GIABA, which held at the State House, Abuja, on Saturday.

In attendance at the meeting included Ministers of Justice and heads of anti-corruption agencies from all the countries within the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo, who was a special guest at the meeting, said the Ministry of Interior would further collaborate with the Ministry of Justice to tackle the swelling number of awaiting trial inmates in various detention facilities in the country.

He said: “While the Ministry of Justice is in charge of judicial administration, the Ministry of Interior controls the Correctional Institutions, which are transformatory centers that are meant to ensure that inmates have their fundamental rights protected. Of course, they become rehabilitated to be reintegrated back into the society.

“Synergy is key and that is what we have, especially with the Justice Ministry.

“The Justice Ministry and the Ministry of Interior must work hand-in-hand to make sure that the target of the judicial system comes to fruition. The target is not to punish people. It is to remodel, rehabilitate and reintegrate them.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, understands that. So, it is like end-to-end- a value chain. The Judiciary will do theirs through the courts, then, the Ministry of Interior will take it from there to make sure that they (inmates) come out better and are integrated back into the society.

“From here, I am heading straight to the Kuje Correctional Center. We are flagging off the release of about 4,068 inmates. These are people who are non-violent offenders. People that are in, due to their inability to pay fines.

“I said it a couple of weeks ago that we are going to raise about N585m through CSR from corporate bodies, which God has helped us and we have been able to do that.

“So, we have been able to offset those fines. From today, about 4,068 of these people will be released. What that means basically is that under the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, we give our word and we try to keep to it,” the Interior Minister added.

On his part, the AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who declared the meeting open, stressed that though FG was able to identify some persons that are financing terrorist operations in the country, with funds that were traced to them, seized, however, he said the government was not in a hurry to make their names public.

He added that prosecution of some of the culprits would commence in two weeks time.

“There are so many factors involved in this issue of fighting corruption in the country because they are all linked to both corruption and terrorism.

“You also have to consider the interest of the nation and its public policies. It is not enough that you name the people involved, because it may jeopardize further investigation or arrest or apprehension of other people involved.

“It is like a cankerworm. You do not get to the root in one day. That is why atimes, the best practice is to try as much as possible to deal with the situation as it comes, not by naming.

“The names may eventually come out, but I cannot give a guarantee that it will be now. But whatever we do, I want you to take it that it is in the best interest of the nation,” the AGF stated.

He said there was need for a greater collaboration among all the ECOWAS countries to guarantee a collective fight against transborder crimes, money laundering and terrorism financing.

“Allow me to conclude by calling on all of us here to recommit ourselves to becoming champions for truly effective national AML/CFT/CPF systems; to become leaders who push our national institutions to perform to the highest of their capabilities; to recognize that the FATF Standards are not punitive measures, but tools to help us assure the safety, security and prosperity of our countries, our region, our continent and indeed the global community,” the AGF added.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of GIABA, Mr. Edwin Harris, Jr, commended Nigeria for hosting the meeting, adding that the organization has completed about 83% of Mutual Evaluation Reports of its members.

“If our region needs peace, stability and economic activities that spur out jobs and investment, that time is now, hence, all our engagement at both national and regional level should be aimed at the attainment of the above-mentioned.

“GIABA, as a Financial Action Task Force, FATF, styled region body and specialized ECOWAS Institutions responsible for safeguarding the economies of its members will continue to work with both its members and partners in delivering on its mandate in a more meaningful way using the collective expertise and shared vision of member States in strenghtening their Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter Terrorism Financing (CFT) regimes and increasing advocacy to political leaders on the urgency of demonstrating political will that trickle down at operational and policy levels for a more effective and robust fight against transnational crimes.

“Next year, GIABA will step up its advocacy to member States on strenghtening/creating the mechanism for Asset Recovery.

“Taking the profit from crime through freezing, seizure and confiscation of the proceed of crimes remain one valuable tool that can be used in making crimes non profitable,” he added.