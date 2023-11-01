We’ve not nabbed any bandits in Sokoto – Police

The Police Command in Sokoto State has refuted claims of the arrest of some bandits in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Ahmad Rufai, made the clarificatoon in a statement in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Rufai said that the police were aware of a viral social media post alleging the arrest of bandits on Monday, which he declared as untrue.



He said, “This unique incident unfolded when nine individuals from Zangon Tashalawa village in Sabon-Birni LGA set out on a journey to attend the wedding Fatiha of their friend, Yusuf Attahiru.



“Dressed in traditional wedding attire (anko) and traveling on commercial motorcycles, they were halted by the local vigilance group members who mistakenly interpreted their festive attires as something more sinister.

“Unarmed and with no ill intentions,” Rufai continued, “they were stopped by the vigilance group members which led to their arrest.”



Rufai added that the news of the incident quickly spread, reaching far corners of the social media.

He said, “We want to clarify that these individuals were not bandits, as the viral post claimed. Instead, they were innocent friends on their way to celebrate a joyous occasion,” he said.



The police spokesman also urged the public to remain calm and continue their lawful activities.

Regarding the false information, he stressed that the police strongly disapproved of the spread of false information that may incite the public, and individuals involved in criminal activities would face legal consequences.



Rufai quoted th Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Kaigama as reiterating that the state remains secured and safe, offering reassurance to the residents.