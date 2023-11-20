We’ve no money to fire Peseiro, says NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, would fire coach Jose Peseiro if they had the money to pay him off after two poor performances in World Cup qualifiers, according to executive committee member Nse Essien.

Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup is already in serious jeopardy after they managed only two draws in their first two qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Walter Musona scored direct from a free kick to put Zimbabwe ahead in the first half and Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho equalised midway through the second half.

Portuguese coach Peseiro has been singled out for criticism for the Super Eagles’ slow start to qualification.

“If we had the money (to pay for compensation), we will be willing to relieve him of his job. We’re not happy,” NFF member Essien told reporters.

“Everybody is asking for the sack of the head coach. It’s unfortunate that from a possible six points, we only have two points. We’re in a very precarious situation.”

South Africa lead Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with three points. And they will be expected to widen the gap on Tuesday when they visit Rwanda, while Lesotho host Benin in South Africa.

Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, have two points from as many matches.

The qualifiers will resume in June 2024 with Nigeria hoping to make up lost ground when they welcome South Africa to the southern city of Uyo. Then, a tricky trip to Benin.