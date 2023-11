We’ve moral burden to support families of fallen heroes – Shettima

Shettima

….Decorated with 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice in their efforts to protect the unity of the country, saying that Nigerians have the moral burden to support them.

This is as the Vice President has restated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the welfare of the Nigerian Armed Forces, including families of fallen heroes.

He said the administration’s resolve was in acknowledgement of the sacrifices of service personnel to the unity of Nigeria and sustenance of global peace.

The Vice President who stated this on Tuesday evening shortly after he was decorated with the emblem of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Presidential Villa recalled the heroics of Nigerian service personnel in conflict theatres at home, across Africa and beyond.

Sen. Shettima said, “We need to identify with the families of our fallen heroes – those who made the supreme sacrifice in the enthronement of peace in our country and our world in general, from Congo to Liberia, Sierra Leone and beyond.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who paid the supreme price. We have the moral burden to support them”.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jibrin said the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration is a solemn occasion dedicated to remembering the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also urged Nigerians to always remember the families of the fallen heroes, especially by contributing resources through the Nigerian Legion for the welfare of their loved ones.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in October launched the Emblem Appeal for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, restating his government’s commitment to the repositioning of the armed forces.