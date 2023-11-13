We’re working towards changing the narrative of Nigeria, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says he is committed to changing the narrative of Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of rituals for the performance of the lesser Hajj, Umrah, on Sunday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu said his administration was determined to change the narrative through various reforms, programmes and policies that would ultimately benefit the citizens.

‘’The prospects of the country is yet to blossom to the level that we require. It needs hard work and consistent prayers from every one of us. We are committed to using our strength to bring out this potential for the benefit of all Nigerians.

‘’That’s why we are here, and may Allah accept all our prayers, individually and collectively, for the good of the nation and its people. There is a need for me to thank God for what He has done for me.

‘’For His guidance, His blessings, and His answers to my prayers and the country’s prayers, and the good of all humanity. I have to thank God at every opportunity,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Umrah is the lesser Hajj ritual performed by Muslims at any particular time of the year. At the same time, Hajj is only done during the month of Hajj in the Islamic calendar.

During his stay at Makkah, Tinubu is being hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and attached to a special cleric from the Kings’ Palace to conduct his round for the circumambulation of the Kaaba.

The cleric, Sheikh Dakilullah Al-Makky, and the imam of the State House Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahab Suleiman, conducted prayers at the end of the over-two-hour ritual.

The rituals include going around the Kaaba seven times and going back and forth at the Safa and Marwa seven times.

The governors of Bauchi, Niger, and Katsina states, as well as the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, and other top government officials, performed the ritual alongside the president.

Tinubu is in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi-Africa summit, attended by African leaders and the business community from both countries. (NAN)