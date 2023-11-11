We’re not responsible for Abuja airport shutdown, strike threats —Apapa faction

Lamidi Apapa

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Apapa faction of the Labour Party, LP, has vehemently denied any involvement or responsibility for the shutdown of Abuja International Airport, on Friday and called for industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Vanguard had recently reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, warned against disruption of aviation activities, adding that the NLC and TUC should not allow the Labour Party to destroy the labour movement in the country.

Reacting, the LP’s factional chairman, Mr. Lamidi Apapa, in a statement, at the weekend, in Abuja, signed by its factional National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, alleged that the unions that protested at the Abuja airport and Ajaero’s visit to Imo state may be political.

He, however, commended the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, for its timely intervention, adding that Ajaero’s visit to Imo state was an indiscriminate use of NLC.

He said: “Just yesterday, he (Ajaero) was quoted to have said that nothing is wrong if INEC postpones the scheduled Saturday election and further affirmed their decision to go ahead with the strike by midnight of Monday despite the restraining order granted to the Federal Government of Nigeria by the National Industrial court.

“What manner of institutionalized manifest executive rascality on display, the first of its kind by a labour union leader with a posture that he is a government on his own. Joe Ajaero’s disregard for rule of law is very alarming and such an action has definitely overstretched the limit of law permissible thus constituting a treasonable felony act.

“The Minister of Aviation would recollect that some weeks ago, the Federal Executive Council, chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved and adopted wholesale the MOU and some of the agreements in the MOU have been implemented.

“The wage award of N35,000 to Federal workers is being paid. The N25,000 to be paid over 6 months to 15 million households is also being executed.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR administration has also demonstrated his commitments to the MOU by the removal of the 7.5% VAT on diesel as demanded by the Labour Movement and last week launched the Compressed Natural Gas vehicles, which it promised to provide countrywide.

“But despite all this laudable commitment, the Joe Ajaero-led Military wing supporters of Labour party are hell-bent on going on strike and shutting down the economy with the sole aim of political and economic conquest of Nigeria simply because one container loads economist bland petition was dismissed under 2 mins by the supreme Court.

“The Hon Minister of Aviation should not have blamed our party. The President’s many appointees are also culpable in the current shenanigans being orchestrated by Joe Ajaero military junta because they have suddenly become voiceless, unconcerned about the legitimacy and safety of the President of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR which has since been confirmed by the Supreme Court.

“Labour Party commends you for speaking against this evil trend of Joe Ajaero, we also commend Mr Bayo Onanuga, Hon Minister of Labour and Employment, Hon Minister of State Labour and Employment and most especially the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for taking judicial steps by securing yesterday Friday 10th day of November 2023 an order of interim injunction from the NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL COURT OF NIGERIA (NICN) stopping members of organised labour, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and their affiliates from proceeding with the nationwide strike scheduled to commence on November 14.”