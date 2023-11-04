We’re not part of ‘unwarranted attack’ on Ajaero — Imo indigenes

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Some Imo State indigenes have come forward to disassociate themselves from the recent action against the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

Vanguard reports that on Wednesday operatives of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly arrested Ajaero in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

But, speaking during a press conference, the Imo indigenes under the aegis of Dozie-Mezie Owerri Council, at a press conference, weekend, in Abuja, demanded that the Imo State government must issue a public apology to Ajaero within 48 hours.

They voiced their disappointment regarding the disgraceful treatment of Ajaero, whom they claimed is a son of Imo on an important national mission.

The Council President, Dozie-Mezie Owerri Council Abuja Branch, Pastor Henry Chidi Opara, who spoke on behalf of the group, made it clear that they stand in solidarity with Comrade Ajaero and the NLC in their fight for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers.

He said: “As a socio-cultural organization, we uphold the human rights of all citizens and respect the brotherhood of Ndi-Imo. We believe that democracy requires tolerance and respect for the fundamental rights of the people, including the right to disagree with government and pursue such disagreement peacefully.

“The unwarranted and unjustified attack on Mr. Joe Ajaero in ala-owerri, his fatherland, is a gratuitous assault against the entire Owerri people and an unequivocal expression of deep disregard for the Owerri people. It is sad to note that the first time a President of Congress would be physically attacked in the history of labour unionism has to be in Imo State and against an Owerri son.

“Apart from the attack being a frontal attack on peaceful industrial relations in Nigeria, it is an indelible stain on the image of Owerri. As a people, we want to express our anger at the deadly attack against an Owerri son in Owerri.

“We call on Governor Hope Uzodinma to issue an appropriate apology to Mr. Joe Ajaero and Owerri people.

“We give Governor Uzodinma 48 hours to tender the apologies. The Commissioner of Police in Imo State has a responsibility to protect citizens, especially leaders of NLC who are on national assignment in line with the Constitution.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to request the Commissioner of Police in Imo State to identify those officers who committed the assault and battery against the Congress President. This is the only path of justice for the Nigerian police to prove to Nigerian workers and Owerri people that it is not part of the deliberate attack against Ajaero and the Owerri people.

“We want to give public notice that if after 48 hours of this press conference Governor Uzodinma has not tendered the public apology, we will view it as a deliberate affront to Owerri people and clear demonstration of bad faith to Owerri people.

“At the expiration of the deadline for apology, we will call on the Owerri people to henceforth regard Governor Hope Uzodinma as an enemy of Owerri people if he does not apologize to Mr. Joe Ajaero and the Owerri people.”