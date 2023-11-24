Wema wins 2023 Nigeria Bankers Games for second time

By Dickson Omobola

Leading financial institution, Wema Bank, has emerged as the winner of the 2023 Nigerian Bankers Games, NBG, maintaining the winning streak for the second year.

The grand finale of the annual sporting event, held at the University of Lagos Sports Center, saw the defending champions defeating other competing banks to emerge as the overall winner.

Wema Bank finished with 23 medals.

It emerged victorious with the highest number of gold and silver medals from major games such as football, volleyball, table tennis, chess, scrabble, lawn tennis, and athletics, to the non-conventional categories such as FIFA and Mortal Kombat.

Speaking on the performance of the team, the MD/CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, described it as an affirmation of the value the bank places on teamwork.

Oseni said: “Wema Bank’s victory is not just about numbers on a scoreboard, it is about the values we uphold, the spirit we embody, and the legacy we carry forward. We are not just champions; we are the architects of a narrative that goes beyond the playing field.”

Also speaking, Wema Bank’s Regional Manager, Lagos Mainland, and Sports Team Manager, Kayode Osumah, attributed the Bank’s winning streak in the Bankers Games to the indomitable spirit that defines it as a beacon of excellence.

Osumah said: “Wema Bank has won it back-to-back for the first time in the history of the bankers’ games, and we did this with all the vigor, strength, and might, earning bragging rights because we always deliver.”

