Wells Carlton: Sustaining an enviable legacy in hospitality

By Ayo Onikoyi

Investing in the hospitality sector globally is a money spinning venture that the capacity of attracting billions of dollars in income depending on the standard and rating.

However, the industry in the Nigeria over the years is still grappling with the challenges to harness fully the potentials in the sector due to the prevailing economic down turn in the Country.

Prior to the economic situation, the sector can be said to have witnessed some appreciable progress with the establishment of some world class hotels, bars, restaurants and night clubs.

One of the major hurdles among investors in the sector is sustaining the momentum of quality service that usually greets the take off most world class hotels especially in Nigeria. The inability by others to keep to the pace in modern trends has led to the collapse of other brands in the sector.

One of the biggest in the sector, is the multi-billion dollar Wells Carlton Hotels & Apartments has continued to blaze the trail in the hospitality industry. The imposing architectural edifice is situated at the highbrow serene hill-top of Asokoro in the federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The hotel is reputed for its high quality luxurious services are the brainchild and vision of late Nigeria business mogul and philanthropist, Dr Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

The quest for luxury, lifestyle and comfort was a paramount drive that informed the vision of the founder to embark on the massive six star hotels over a decade ago and today has redefined the face of hospitality, little wonder some guests referred to it as a ‘smiling hotel’.

Interestingly, Wells Carlton Hotels & Apartments has remained an enviable brand delivering quality world class services to array of net worth clientele making it one of the most sought after destination haven for holiday and fun seekers that crave for luxury.

Since it inception, the hotel has received notable awards and recognitions which includes, Archibuilt award of excellence in hospitality 2019, international standard excellence award for reliable hotel 2022, Nigeria Entrepreneur award as hotel of the year 2019, Jumia Travel Hotel of the year 2019, and most recently Richard George Foundation award 2023.

A recent visit to the global brand also attest to the fact that it has continued to improve and add value to its services despite the daunting economic challenges occasioned by the unstable foreign exchange rates.

Speaking on the milestones achieved so far, the Marketing Director, Jerry Opiughie saddled with the responsibility in ensuring the brand achieves great success and build quality attributed the successes of Wells Carlton to the wisdom and leadership quality of the present chairman, Osahon Okunbo.

“Our current chairman, Osahon Okunbo is a visionary leader that has shown so much strength and wisdom not only in Wells Carlton but also in other businesses he is involved with. The signature is also a part of the brand and the chairman is also looking at expansion because we can’t meet up to guest demand.

Besides, living up to its mission statement Opiughie noted that one of the greatest strengths of the hotel is privacy and the serenity of the environment.

He said, “Wells Carlton has really grown and the vision and mind set has been passed to our staff right. From the gate our guest politely welcomes you with smiles on their faces and you can see that the hotel has continued to grow. Privacy is also one of our unique selling points because other brands that we have in Asokoro can’t compare to our privacy.

“People are enjoying our food; we upgrade our rooms yearly just to meet up with customer’s expectations. The brand has a whole lot of potential in the International market and our clienteles cut across not just local but also international.

“United Nation, World bank, ECOWAS and other international NGO,s that find Wells Carlton as a venue to hold their meetings and for accommodation. Wells Carlton is a known brand that houses high net worth individuals.

As the Christmas season approaches, Opiughie said it is time when the management rolls out innovative plans for customers and also identifies with the less privileged as part of its corporate social responsibility (CRS).

“For us it has been our culture to come up with promotional packages for families, and individuals, our promotional activities will come up in the first week of December with lots of give away and promotional activities. We also plan to give back to the communities as part of our corporate social responsibility by visiting IDP camps where we make donations and share love.