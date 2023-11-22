We’ll remain firm in pursuit of devt – Gov Fubara

Gov Fubara unveiling one of the two world class medical facilities in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has officially opened for use the remodeled Dental, Maxillofacial, Ear, Nose Throat, and Ophthalmology Hospital saying even in his calm disposition, he will remain firm and follow his course for development to the benefit of the State.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the hospital located beside the Rebisi flyover in Port Harcourt City, Governor Fubara said his administration is committed to advancing the interest and welfare of Rivers people, declaring that nothing can cause a deviation.

He remarked that whatever it will cost, the interest of the people and development of the state will remain paramount and there cannot be development without quality healthcare delivery, which is why the state-of-the-art facility has been provided.

Sir Fubara explained that what he is doing in the State for Rivers people also aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, of President Bola Ahmed.

According to him, “we came, we saw, we added and we are opening for the benefit of our people.”

Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh said the project, delivered before the stipulated 16 months, was designed to provide specialised health services to patients, for training and medical research.

According to her, the project entails a new administrative building with offices, a two hundred seating capacity conference hall, a separate reading library for patients and a fully equipped kitchen space, a cafeteria and a laundry section.

In a related development Governor Siminalayi Fubara has asked Rivers people and residents to protect critical infrastructure and social services provided for them as partners so that they can contribute their quota to the effective functioning of those facilities.

Sir Fubara spoke at the inauguration and opening for public use of the Prof. Kelsey Harrison Hospital located in Mile One Diobu, Port Harcourt Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He noted that the hospital has been remodeled and made functional with taxpayers’ money requiring that the people who will use it and host community dwellers to own it by ensuring that it is not vandalised or the equipment misused.

The governor also assured that soon, the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Board and the Healthcare Management Board will be reconstituted to handle the issues of employment into the health sector, in order to utilise their quota of the ongoing recruitment of 10 thousand persons.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh while providing a description of the project said the 100-bed secondary healthcare hospital, located in the highly populated Diobu area of Port Harcourt is a 3-storey building.

She stated that it will strategically address the high burden of maternal mortality, infant and child mortality, diabetes, hepatitis, hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases.